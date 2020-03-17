SEC cancels all regular-season competition for remainder of 2019-2020 athletic year, including spring football games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it is canceling all regular-season conference and nonconference competitions, including all spring football games and football pro days, for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the health and well-being of the community is the conference’s priority, as developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” Sankey said.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

For the SEC Softball Tournament and the SEC Baseball Tournament, automatic full ticket refunds will be made by March 31 to fans who purchased tickets from the SEC Office or any of the 14 SEC universities.

