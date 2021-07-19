Mullen looks forward to trying to slow Vols fast paced offense

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — Florida head coach Dan Mullen took to the podium at SEC Media Days on Monday to talk about the Gators, who are expected to be one of the favorites in the SEC East in 2021.

One of the places Florida needs to improve upon is defense. Last season the Gators gave up 30 points per game and were ranked 83rd in college football giving up 428 yards per game.

Mullen addressed facing Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense for the first time in his career on Monday.

“I know he’s been successful everywhere he’s been throughout his career and so I think he’ll bring a lot of excitement. I know offensively they’re always a challenge” said Mullen. “They’re an exciting team to watch, have a great system, they put up some big numbers so it will be a great challenge to finally get the opportunity to go against them.”

Tennessee opens the 2021 SEC schedule with a trip to Gainesville on Saturday, September 25.