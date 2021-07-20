SEC Media Days: Vols talk offense, trio competing for starting QB job

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — Day two of SEC Media Days have come to a close, but not before Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and company got to talk about the highly-touted, fast-paced offense that will debut in Neyland Stadium come Sept. 2.

Heupel wasted no time at the podium discussing what the Vols offense will look like and who is competing to be at the helm.

“This is a quarterback-friendly offense that’s going to allow us to play and apply pressure to defenses every single Saturday that we step on the football field,” Heupel said. “Obviously, we understand that, in this league, the line of scrimmage is extremely important too, but I think the tempo on the offensive side of the ball gives us the ability to create an advantage in that aspect.”

At this time there are three players competing for the starting job: Harrison Bailey, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, and Michigan transfer Joe Milton III.

“I think the quarterback position, it’s really important that every other member of your team, offensively and defensively, see that that guy has earned the opportunity to be your quarterback,” Heupel said. “When there’s a bad play, and there will be at some point, they’ve got to know that’s the right guy for them; that’s leading that football team, and that only comes through time.”

Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. says he’s ready to play for Heupel, “I’m looking forward to playing in front of 100,000 people and putting on a show with this new offense. It’s a dream come true playing in this offense. I’m so proud to go to war for that man this fall.”