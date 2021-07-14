Tennessee confirms athlete attendees for SEC Media Days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Head Coach Josh Heupel, along with redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor, will be representing the Big Orange in Hoover, Alabama at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days.

The Vols representatives will be making their media rounds on Tuesday, July 20. Heupel will be taking the main podium at 11:30 a.m. ET. This will be the three’s debut at SEC Football Media Days for the Volunteers.

The four-day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel. This will be an opportunity for the coaches and players around the SEC to preview the upcoming season.

Heupel will share the Tuesday slate with SEC East coaches Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Mark Stoops (Kentucky), along with a familiar face for Vols fans, former coach Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss).

Full list of 2021 Football Media Days Student-Athletes

Alabama

  • Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior
  • John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

  • Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior
  • Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

  • Bo Nix, QB, Junior
  • Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

  • Zach Carter, DL, Senior
  • Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

  • Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior
  • Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

  • Austin Deculus, OT, Senior
  • Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

  • Matt Corral, QB, Junior
  • Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

  • Aaron Brule, LB, Junior
  • Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

  • Akial Byers, DL, Senior
  • Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

  • Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior
  • Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

  • Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior
  • Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

  • Kenyon Green, OL, Junior
  • DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt

  • Bradley Ashmore, OL, Sophomore
  • Daevion Davis, DL, Junior

