Tennessee confirms athlete attendees for SEC Media Days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Head Coach Josh Heupel, along with redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor, will be representing the Big Orange in Hoover, Alabama at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days.

The Vols representatives will be making their media rounds on Tuesday, July 20. Heupel will be taking the main podium at 11:30 a.m. ET. This will be the three’s debut at SEC Football Media Days for the Volunteers.

The four-day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel. This will be an opportunity for the coaches and players around the SEC to preview the upcoming season.

Heupel will share the Tuesday slate with SEC East coaches Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Mark Stoops (Kentucky), along with a familiar face for Vols fans, former coach Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss).

Full list of 2021 Football Media Days Student-Athletes

Alabama

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Senior

John Metchie III, WR, Junior

Arkansas

Myron Cunningham, OL, Senior

Grant Morgan, LB, Senior

Auburn

Bo Nix, QB, Junior

Owen Pappoe, LB, Junior

Florida

Zach Carter, DL, Senior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Kentucky

Darian Kinnard, OT, Senior

Josh Paschal, DE, Senior

LSU

Austin Deculus, OT, Senior

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, Junior

Ole Miss

Matt Corral, QB, Junior

Jaylon Jones, DB, Senior

Mississippi State

Aaron Brule, LB, Junior

Austin Williams, WR, Senior

Missouri

Akial Byers, DL, Senior

Case Cook, OL, Senior

South Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, Senior

Nick Muse, TE, Senior

Tennessee

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Senior

Alontae Taylor, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OL, Junior

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Junior

Vanderbilt