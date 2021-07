KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee law enforcement, first responders and fire fighters came together at Smokies Stadium to participate in a softball tournament. It was all in support of Gatlinburg Police officer Robert Frederick who lost his daughter, father-in-law and home in a fire.

Officer Frederick was also injured in the fire and hospitalized for a short time after. He has since been released from the hospital. The city of Gatlinburg says he returned to light duty on July 19.