WATCH: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel spoke with Knoxville media members prior to taking the podium at SEC Media Days. He was joined by redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor at the 2021 SEC Football Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

Heupel will be Tennessee’s 27th head coach and the fifth to lead the program since Phillip Fulmer was let go following the 2008 season. Heupel, the 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up, has a long list of successful quarterbacks under his name including Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford and Drew Locke.

Both the Tennessee coaching staff and player pool have undergone vast changes since the the former South Florida head coach arrived on Rocky Top. Twenty-five players have entered the transfer portal since the final game of the Vols 2020 season. See a full list of Tennessee football coaches and recruiters here.

Tennessee will pay coach Josh Heupel $4 million annually in base and supplemental pay each year through 2027, according to a memorandum of understanding.

