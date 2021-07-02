SEC Network Takeover: Tennessee spotlight Wednesday, July 14

Orange and White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A Tennessee cheerleader runs with a flag before the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The annual SEC Network Takeover is set to run July 3-16. Tennessee’s takeover day begins at midnight Wednesday, July 14. The television event highlights each Southeastern Conference school’s best performances of the year for a full 24 hours.

Ten Tennessee athletic events from 2020-21 and two produced shows highlight UT’s 24-hour takeover. The men’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams will each be featured twice during the day. The SEC Storied documentary on quarterback Condridge Holloway “The Color Orange” will air at 2 a.m.

The SEC men’s tennis championship will be aired at 10 a.m. The Vols defeated eventual national champion Florida in the conference title game.

A complete list of Tennessee ‘s programming (all times Eastern):

  • Midnight – Softball: Tennessee vs. Kentucky (April 4, 2021)
  • 2 a.m. – SEC Storied: The Color Orange
  • 3 a.m. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Men’s Basketball
  • 3:30 a.m. – Men’s Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky (Feb. 6, 2021)
  • 5:30 a.m. – Softball: Tennessee vs. Arkansas (SEC Tournament | May 13, 2021)
  • 7:30 a.m. – Men’s Tennis: Tennessee vs. Florida (SEC Tournament | April 23, 2021)
  • 10 a.m. – Soccer: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (Sept. 27, 2020)
  • Noon – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Florida (April 9, 2021)
  • 3 p.m. – Men’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. Kansas (Jan. 30, 2021)
  • 5 p.m. – Women’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (Feb. 18, 2021)
  • 7 p.m. – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (April 17, 2021)
  • 10 p.m. – Football: Tennessee Orange & White Game (April 24, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Gas prices on the rise again ahead of holiday

No injuries reported in Sevierville house fire

Elsa becomes season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean

Police: Knoxville man dead after shooting on Catalpa Ave

Questions remain in wake of LA homemade fireworks blast

Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help