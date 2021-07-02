SEC Network Takeover: Tennessee spotlight Wednesday, July 14

FILE – A Tennessee cheerleader runs with a flag before the field before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The annual SEC Network Takeover is set to run July 3-16. Tennessee’s takeover day begins at midnight Wednesday, July 14. The television event highlights each Southeastern Conference school’s best performances of the year for a full 24 hours.



Ten Tennessee athletic events from 2020-21 and two produced shows highlight UT’s 24-hour takeover. The men’s basketball, baseball, and softball teams will each be featured twice during the day. The SEC Storied documentary on quarterback Condridge Holloway “The Color Orange” will air at 2 a.m.

The SEC men’s tennis championship will be aired at 10 a.m. The Vols defeated eventual national champion Florida in the conference title game.

A complete list of Tennessee ‘s programming (all times Eastern):