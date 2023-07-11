KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans looking to get their fix of University of Tennessee action amid the dog days of summer can enjoy 24 straight hours of Big Orange sports Wednesday on SEC Network.

Tennessee’s annual SEC Network Takeover will begin at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 12. Vol nation will be able to enjoy 10 Tennessee athletic events of all types as well as two episodes of SEC Inside and On The Clock: Hendon Hooker.

The past year of Tennessee sports have been one of the most successful in recent memory with the football team enjoying their best season in 20 years and both the baseball and softball teams making it to their respective College World Series.

2023 Tennessee SEC Network Takeover Schedule

Midnight – Volleyball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (Oct. 8, 2022)

1:30 a.m. – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (April 22, 2023)

4 a.m. – Softball: Tennessee vs. Florida (April 23, 2023)

5:30 a.m. – SEC Inside: SEC Softball Tournament

6 a.m. – SEC Inside: Tennessee Football

6:30 a.m. – Soccer: Tennessee at Georgia (Oct. 9, 2022)

8:30 a.m. – Men’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. Alabama (Feb. 15, 2023)

10:30 a.m. – Football: Tennessee vs. Clemson (Capital One Orange Bowl | Dec. 30, 2022)

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Basketball: Tennessee vs. LSU (SEC Tournament | March 4, 2023)

3:30 p.m. – Baseball: Tennessee vs. Clemson (NCAA Regional | June 3, 2023)

6:30 p.m. – Softball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament | May 13, 2023)

8:30 p.m. – On The Clock: Hendon Hooker

9 p.m. – Football: Tennessee vs. Alabama (Oct. 15, 2022)

Football time in Tennessee is just around the corner with SEC Media Days to be held from July 17-20 in Nashville. Check out who will join head coach Josh Heupel at the podium.