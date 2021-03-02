SEC: No public tickets for men’s basketball tournament, capacity capped at 3,400

People walk across the empty plaza at the entrance to Bridgestone Arena, the site of the NCAA basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The plaza would normally be filled with basketball fans, but the tournament was canceled Thursday due to coronavirus concerns. In addition, the NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — Seating capacity for the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament will be capped at 3,400 and no tickets will be available through the conference to the public.

The tournament will tipoff Wednesday, March 10, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Teams competing in the tournament will be provided a limited number of mobile tickets for sale to their fan base.

Guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a cloth face covering or mask (that covers both the nose and mouth) at all times. Gaiters, bandanas, and coverings with exhalation valves or vents are prohibited, and the use of a face shield does not eliminate the requirement to wear a face covering underneath.

Any guest unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition must provide 24 hours advance notice to the arena. Fans are asked to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.