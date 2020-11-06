SEC releases Tennessee men’s basketball schedule

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Santiago Vescovi during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team will host traditional Southeastern Conference foes Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Florida as well as a nonconference slate that includes VCU, Cincinnati and Tennessee Tech this season.

Tennessee released 25 of its expected 27-game schedule. The Vols are still trying to finalize two more early season, nonconference games.

The Vols slate begins at home. Tennessee will host the Volunteer Classic the week of Thanksgiving. The three-team, round-robin tournament will see Charlotte and VCU come to Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols will host Cincinnati on Dec. 12, Appalachian State on Dec. 15, Tennessee Tech on Dec. 19 and USC Upstate on Dec. 22 before beginning SEC play.

Tennessee will travel to Missouri on Dec. 30 before hosting Alabama (Jan. 2) and Arkansas (Jan. 6).

The Vols will host Vanderbilt Jan. 16 and travel to Florida Jan. 19. The matchup with college basketball blueblood Kansas will be Jan. 30.

The first game against Kentucky will be Feb. 6 at Rupp Arena.

The Florida Gators come to Knoxville Feb. 10. The Wildcats will travel south to take on the Vols Feb. 20.

The Vols will make their annual trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Feb. 24 before traveling to Auburn to face former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers on Feb. 27.

The final game of the regular season will see the Vols host the Georgia Bulldogs on March 3.

Full 2020-2021 Schedule

HomeDateAtOpponent
Nov 25 (Wed)HomeCharlotte
Nov 27 (Fri)HomeVCU
Dec 12 (Sat)HomeCincinnati
Dec 15 (Tue)HomeAppalachian State
Dec 19 (Sat)HomeTennessee Tech
Dec 22 (Tue)HomeUSC Upstate
Dec 22 (Tue)AwayMissouri
Jan 2 (Sat)HomeAlabama
Jan 6 (Wed)HomeArkansas
Jan 9 (Sat)AwayTexas A&M
Jan 12 (Tue)AwaySouth Carolina
Jan 16 (Sat)HomeVanderbilt
Jan 19 (Tue)AwayFlorida
Jan 23 (Sat)HomeMissouri
Jan 26 (Tue)HomeMississippi State
Jan 30 (Sat)HomeKansas
Feb 2 (Tue)AwayOle Miss
Feb 6 (Sat)AwayKentucky
Feb 10 (Wed)HomeFlorida
Feb 13 (Sat)AwayLSU
Feb 16 (Tue)HomeSouth Carolina
Feb 20 (Sat)HomeKentucky
Feb 24 (Wed)AwayVanderbilt
Feb 27 (Sat)AwayAuburn
Mar 3 (Wed)HomeGeorgia
*All times to be determined

