SEC releases Tennessee men’s basketball schedule

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Santiago Vescovi during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team will host traditional Southeastern Conference foes Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Florida as well as a nonconference slate that includes VCU, Cincinnati and Tennessee Tech this season.

Tennessee released 25 of its expected 27-game schedule. The Vols are still trying to finalize two more early season, nonconference games.

The Vols slate begins at home. Tennessee will host the Volunteer Classic the week of Thanksgiving. The three-team, round-robin tournament will see Charlotte and VCU come to Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols will host Cincinnati on Dec. 12, Appalachian State on Dec. 15, Tennessee Tech on Dec. 19 and USC Upstate on Dec. 22 before beginning SEC play.

Tennessee will travel to Missouri on Dec. 30 before hosting Alabama (Jan. 2) and Arkansas (Jan. 6).

The Vols will host Vanderbilt Jan. 16 and travel to Florida Jan. 19. The matchup with college basketball blueblood Kansas will be Jan. 30.

The first game against Kentucky will be Feb. 6 at Rupp Arena.

The Florida Gators come to Knoxville Feb. 10. The Wildcats will travel south to take on the Vols Feb. 20.

The Vols will make their annual trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Feb. 24 before traveling to Auburn to face former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers on Feb. 27.

The final game of the regular season will see the Vols host the Georgia Bulldogs on March 3.

Full 2020-2021 Schedule

HomeDate At Opponent Nov 25 (Wed) Home Charlotte Nov 27 (Fri) Home VCU Dec 12 (Sat) Home Cincinnati Dec 15 (Tue) Home Appalachian State Dec 19 (Sat) Home Tennessee Tech Dec 22 (Tue) Home USC Upstate Dec 22 (Tue) Away Missouri Jan 2 (Sat) Home Alabama Jan 6 (Wed) Home Arkansas Jan 9 (Sat) Away Texas A&M Jan 12 (Tue) Away South Carolina Jan 16 (Sat) Home Vanderbilt Jan 19 (Tue) Away Florida Jan 23 (Sat) Home Missouri Jan 26 (Tue) Home Mississippi State Jan 30 (Sat) Home Kansas Feb 2 (Tue) Away Ole Miss Feb 6 (Sat) Away Kentucky Feb 10 (Wed) Home Florida Feb 13 (Sat) Away LSU Feb 16 (Tue) Home South Carolina Feb 20 (Sat) Home Kentucky Feb 24 (Wed) Away Vanderbilt Feb 27 (Sat) Away Auburn Mar 3 (Wed) Home Georgia *All times to be determined

