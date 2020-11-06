SEC releases Tennessee men’s basketball schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team will host traditional Southeastern Conference foes Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Florida as well as a nonconference slate that includes VCU, Cincinnati and Tennessee Tech this season.
Tennessee released 25 of its expected 27-game schedule. The Vols are still trying to finalize two more early season, nonconference games.
The Vols slate begins at home. Tennessee will host the Volunteer Classic the week of Thanksgiving. The three-team, round-robin tournament will see Charlotte and VCU come to Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols will host Cincinnati on Dec. 12, Appalachian State on Dec. 15, Tennessee Tech on Dec. 19 and USC Upstate on Dec. 22 before beginning SEC play.
Tennessee will travel to Missouri on Dec. 30 before hosting Alabama (Jan. 2) and Arkansas (Jan. 6).
The Vols will host Vanderbilt Jan. 16 and travel to Florida Jan. 19. The matchup with college basketball blueblood Kansas will be Jan. 30.
The first game against Kentucky will be Feb. 6 at Rupp Arena.
The Florida Gators come to Knoxville Feb. 10. The Wildcats will travel south to take on the Vols Feb. 20.
The Vols will make their annual trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt Feb. 24 before traveling to Auburn to face former Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers on Feb. 27.
The final game of the regular season will see the Vols host the Georgia Bulldogs on March 3.
Full 2020-2021 Schedule
|HomeDate
|At
|Opponent
|Nov 25 (Wed)
|Home
|Charlotte
|Nov 27 (Fri)
|Home
|VCU
|Dec 12 (Sat)
|Home
|Cincinnati
|Dec 15 (Tue)
|Home
|Appalachian State
|Dec 19 (Sat)
|Home
|Tennessee Tech
|Dec 22 (Tue)
|Home
|USC Upstate
|Dec 22 (Tue)
|Away
|Missouri
|Jan 2 (Sat)
|Home
|Alabama
|Jan 6 (Wed)
|Home
|Arkansas
|Jan 9 (Sat)
|Away
|Texas A&M
|Jan 12 (Tue)
|Away
|South Carolina
|Jan 16 (Sat)
|Home
|Vanderbilt
|Jan 19 (Tue)
|Away
|Florida
|Jan 23 (Sat)
|Home
|Missouri
|Jan 26 (Tue)
|Home
|Mississippi State
|Jan 30 (Sat)
|Home
|Kansas
|Feb 2 (Tue)
|Away
|Ole Miss
|Feb 6 (Sat)
|Away
|Kentucky
|Feb 10 (Wed)
|Home
|Florida
|Feb 13 (Sat)
|Away
|LSU
|Feb 16 (Tue)
|Home
|South Carolina
|Feb 20 (Sat)
|Home
|Kentucky
|Feb 24 (Wed)
|Away
|Vanderbilt
|Feb 27 (Sat)
|Away
|Auburn
|Mar 3 (Wed)
|Home
|Georgia
