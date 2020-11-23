SEC reports Vols vs. Vanderbilt postponed, allowing Vandy to reschedule game against Missouri

FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, in Knoxville, Tenn. The third-year coach is embracing the virtual time he gets to work with his players following the go-ahead from the Southeastern Conference. He’s also using social media to stay in touch with his current recruiting class and watching videos shot by his Vols of their personal workouts. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) — Monday night, the Southeastern Conference announced the contest between the Vols and Vanderbilt will be postponed, allowing the Commodores to reschedule its game against Missouri.

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

The SEC says that the opportunity to reschedule in the in-state rivalry game will be evaluated.

Rescheduling of games for the rest of the SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.