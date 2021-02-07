SEC swaps Vol hoops’ Wednesday, opponent due to COVID-19 issues in Texas A&M & Florida’s program

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida program, Tennessee (13-4, 6-4) will now be hosting Georgia (12-6, 5-6) on Wednesday, February 10 at Thompson Boling Arena.

Tipoff remains set for 8 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M & Florida at Tennessee Men's Basketball games postponed, February 10 schedule updated.https://t.co/bn3tRv6TmQ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 7, 2021

The Vols were originally scheduled to host Florida on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs were to play at Texas A&M, the SEC announced the opponent swap Sunday morning.

⚠️ OPPONENT SWAP ⚠️



Rather than hosting Florida as originally scheduled, we will now take on Georgia this Wednesday in TBA. — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 7, 2021

A make-up date for the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville has not been determined at this time.