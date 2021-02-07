SEC swaps Vol hoops’ Wednesday, opponent due to COVID-19 issues in Texas A&M & Florida’s program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida program, Tennessee (13-4, 6-4) will now be hosting Georgia (12-6, 5-6) on Wednesday, February 10 at Thompson Boling Arena.
Tipoff remains set for 8 p.m.
The Vols were originally scheduled to host Florida on Wednesday, while the Bulldogs were to play at Texas A&M, the SEC announced the opponent swap Sunday morning.
A make-up date for the Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville has not been determined at this time.