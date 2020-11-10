SEC: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game has been postponed due to COVID-19; game tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Southeastern Conference Monday afternoon tweeted out that the football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.
The game was set to be played on Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m.
The University of Tennessee released shortly after the announcement that the game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Knoxville.
“We appreciate Texas A&M’s communication this week,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday’s game. We received confirmation of the game’s postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur.”UT Sports
The University of Tennessee says that the conference’s COVID-19 management requirements are available to review on SECSports.com (PDF).
LATEST STORIES
- Pompeo brushes aside election results, talks up ‘second Trump administration’
- Do masks with antiviral coating offer more protection?
- Walmart teams with GM to test autonomous deliveries
- What a quiet, patronless Masters Tournament means to the golfers
- Former Vols defensive lineman pleads guilty to domestic assault, receives judicial diversion