SEC: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M game has been postponed due to COVID-19; game tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Southeastern Conference Monday afternoon tweeted out that the football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The game was set to be played on Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m.

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

The University of Tennessee released shortly after the announcement that the game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Knoxville.

“We appreciate Texas A&M’s communication this week,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday’s game. We received confirmation of the game’s postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur.” UT Sports

The University of Tennessee says that the conference’s COVID-19 management requirements are available to review on SECSports.com (PDF).

