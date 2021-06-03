SEC To Allow Immediate Eligibility for Intraconference Transfers

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WATE) – The Southeastern Conference announced it will allow immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers following a vote today by the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors.

As a result of the SEC’s new policy, student-athletes who transfer directly within the Conference, players like former Vol LB Henry To’o To’o will no longer be required to serve an automatic year in residence at their new school before being eligible for competition.

“This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation.”

In order to gain immediate eligibility, a student-athlete will need to declare his or her intent to transfer by February 1 for Fall sports, May 1 for Winter sports and July 1 for Spring sports. NCAA rules include similar deadlines except the NCAA deadline for Fall sports is May 1.