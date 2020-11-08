Second half struggles hand Vols fourth straight loss, falling to Arkansas 24-13

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. (WATE) – Tennessee played with the confidence of a team that is 3-2, instead of 2-3, and that gave them a 13-0 lead over Arkansas.

However, coming out of the locker rooms, they went back to their losing ways, falling to Arkansas 24-13.

A third quarter shakeup at quarterback shifted momentum. Jarrett Guarantano went out for the rest of the game due to a head injury in the third quarter, and after that it was downhill for the Vols offense.

Tennessee dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half, looking like a refreshed team coming off of a bye week.

The Vols found success running the ball logging 135 yards on the ground. The offensive line went to work, letting Eric Gray do what he does best. Gray carried the ball 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Jarrett Guarantano completed 5-8 passes for 42 yards, connecting with Josh Palmer twice for 28 yards to help move the chains.

Brent Cimaglia was on point for the Vols in the first half. Nailing a 50-yarder to give Tennessee an early lead 3-0 in the first quarter. He also completed a 48-yarder to give the Vols some cushion heading into halftime 13-0 over the Razorbacks.

Heading out of the locker rooms it was a new ballgame.

Arkansas found their momentum scoring on three consecutive drives. The Razorbacks scored 24 unanswered points in the third quarter.

After Guarantano’s injury that took him out for the rest of the game in the third, Brian Maurer took his place but couldn’t get anything going, having to go three and out five times. J.T. Shrout didn’t travel so Freshman Harrison Bailey came in to try and pull a miracle off, but after throwing two interceptions the game went to the Razorbacks.

Tennessee faces seventh ranked Texas A&M next at 3:30 P.M. on November 14.