KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Vols outscored South Carolina 48-28 in the second half Saturday to defeat the Gamecocks 81-57 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tennessee (16-6 7-3 in the Southeastern Conference) started the game gunning from distance. The Vols went 4-for-6 from the 3-point line to start the game and took a 12-7 lead into the first TV timeout.

Both teams traded buckets with eight lead changes in the first half. UT finished the first half on a 7-1 run to take a 33-29 lead into the break.

The game stayed close until the Vols went on a 10-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers from Zakai Zeigler, to give Tennessee a 48-37 advantage.

The Vols lead only increased from that point. Josiah-Jordan James led Tennessee in scoring with a career-high 20 points, including 15 in the first half. Zeigler tied a career-high with 18 points.

Santiago Vescovi added in 13 points. Freshman Kennedy Chandler had a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. He also had three steals and three rebounds.

South Carolina (13-9, 4-6) was led in scoring by Devin Carter and Erick Stevenson with 13 points each.

UP NEXT: The Vols will travel to Mississippi State to face the Bulldogs at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.