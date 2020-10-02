Second Harvest Food Bank’s Legends Towel food drive underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The annual Second Harvest Food Bank towel drive is getting a new name this year.

The 28th Legends Towel, previously known as the Tim Kerin Memorial, food drive is being held now.

This year’s towel features former Tennessee Vols running back and coach Johnny Majors.

“My brother John always tried to help people, and he would do anything to help with an organization tied to Tim,” Majors’ brother, Bobby Majors, said. “He thought so highly of Tim, and John would be very excited.”

The towels are can be purchased online for $7 and shipped or can be picked up at the Second Harvest warehouse for a $5 donation. Each dollar provides three meals for East Tennessee families experiencing food insecurity.

Donations can be made online at secondharvestetn.org/legends. Sales of the towel will go on through Dec. 5.

“Second Harvest is grateful to the University of Tennessee and its fans for supporting our efforts in fighting hunger and for this outstanding fundraiser in memory of Tim Kerin and Johnny Majors,” Second Harvest executive director Elaine Streno said. “Because of the pandemic, many East Tennesseans and their families are experiencing hunger for the first time. Second Harvest aims to serve everyone in need of food assistance.”

Tim Kerin came to UT in 1976 as head athletic trainer. He was honored as Trainer of the Year by the Tennessee Athletic Trainers Society in 1992, and was elected posthumously into the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 1993.

“Tim Kerin was an amazingly caring and helping person, and I know he would be thrilled and proud to have his name attached to this annual food drive, which feeds so many hungry children and adults in his beloved adopted state, Tennessee,” Zibbie Kerin, Tim Kerin’s wife, said.

