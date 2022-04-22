KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols continued to run through the SEC Friday night by routing Florida 8-2.

Tennessee scored seven runs in the second inning. The rally started with a Luc Lipcius walk. Evan Russell followed it up with a double. The first run of the game came when Christian Moore inside-outed a pitch into right allowing Lipcius to score. Cortland Lawson was next up. He laced a single to right. The ball skipped past the right fielder bringing home two more runs. Later in the inning, Jordan Beck copied Moore by fisting a single to right to make it 4-0. The inning was capped by a Trey Lipscomb three-run moonshot to right.

The Gators trimmed into the lead in the third. Sterlin Thompson grounded out to first base allowing Colby Halter.

The Vols answered back in the fifth with a Lawson sac fly. In the bottom of the frame, Mac Guscette launched a solo shot to left field to make the score 8-2.

Chase Burns returned to form after two shaky starts. The freshman went 6.1 innings with five strikeouts, two hits surrendered and one earned run. Ben Joyce relieved Burns. The flamethrower struckout two batters in 1.2 innings of scoreless work. Redmond Walsh came on to put the game away in the ninth inning.

Tennessee moves to 35-3 on the season and 15-1 in SEC play.

UP NEXT: The Vols and Gators meet up again on Saturday for Game 2. First pitch is at 6 p.m.