KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven different Vols earned All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Four of those seven earned First-Team honors, which is a program record.

Pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns plus third baseman Trey Lipscomb and outfielder Drew Gilbert all garnered First-Team All-America honors.

Dollander became the first Vol since Luke Hochevar in 2005 to earn First-Team All-America honors from multiple outlets.

Pitchers Drew Beam and Redmond Walsh both snagged second-team selections. Pitcher Ben Joyce rounded out the awards with a third-team selection.

Tennessee has now had eight players earn non-freshman All-America honors this season, doubling the previous program record of four set in 2021 and 1994.