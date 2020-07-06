SHOOTING FOR THE NBA: VFL Jordan Bowden working hard to make dream come true

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Despite the uncertainty COVID-19 has brought regarding the future, Jordan Bowden is certain he wants to continue his basketball career professionally.

Playing in the NBA has been a dream for Bowden since he was a child. The Knoxville native picked up a basketball at 4-years-old and never put it down.

The former Tennessee guard’s senior season ended abruptly due to COVID-19 concerns. The Vols were gearing up to take on Alabama when the team received word that the rest of the SEC Tournament was called off.

“It was tough for me then they told me the whole tournament was cancelled,” Bowden reflects on that tie, “I wanted to cry, ya know? But it’s bigger than basketball.”

When the team arrived back in Knoxville, Bowden’s focus shifted to his future.

The NBA draft is being held in October this year. Bowden felt that he was ready for the draft in June, but now has even more time to prepare. “It gives me three more months to get ready and I’m really excited for it.”

Two areas of focus for Bowden are: building muscle and working on technique.

Bowden starts his mornings off in the weight room with Devin Driscoll, owner and trainer, at D1, lifting heavier weights and following a diet that consists of eating five to six times per day to put on good weight.

“Jordan has gotten stronger, more explosive and increased his mobility and flexibility. His work ethic and drive is second to none,” said Driscoll.

Bowden goes straight to his session with Sean Green, owner and lead trainer at Priority 1 Athletics, working on technique. Green helps break the NBA game down to Bowden, honing in on the details.

“His work ethic is crazy,” says Green “He’s really in tuned to his skill development so he’s asking questions, he wants to have an understanding and sees the importance in the details.”

Bowden has been in contact with Vols who have made it to the next level like Jordan Bone, Admiral Schofield, and Grant Williams. “They tell me to enjoy this process,” says Bowden, “it’s going to be a tough process but enjoy it show the teams what you can do and enjoy it.”

Bowden finished his career at Tennessee ranked 24th on UT’s all-time scoring list with 1,365 points.

The guard is only one of four Vols to ever total 1,000, 450 rebounds and 250 assists. The team’s second-leading scorer averaged 13.7 points per game. Bowden led the Vols in minutes played, total assists (85), and shots made from beyond the arc (49).

Bowden loved playing under Rick Barnes and will miss playing for him as he hopes to take his basketball career to the next level.

“He’s pushed me beyond my limits. On and off the court. On the court he’s pushed me to be the best I can be and off of the court you could come up to him with anything, talk about anything. He’s a God-loving man and I really loved playing under him.”

Bowden does not lack motivation when it comes to improving his game. While he is highly self-motivated, his biggest outside motivator is his mother. He says that she has sacrificed a lot for him and his siblings, and wants to pay it back to her.