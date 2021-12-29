TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WATE) — Tennessee was missing two starters in John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler who both tested positive for COVID. A loss that proved costly. Alabama finished the game on a 6-0 run to hand Tennessee a 73-68 loss.

The Vols had a solid start to the game. UT was up 33-23 with 3:07 left in the first half, but the Crimson Tide closed the first period on a 10-0 to tie the game up at 33 heading into the break.

The second half was back-and-forth. Ultimately, a Keon Ellis triple with 40 seconds was the dagger, which helped spark a 6-0 Alabama run.

The Vols were led by Olivier Nkamhoua who poured in 15 points and grabbed nine boards. Santiago Vescovi chipped in 13 points. Zakai Zeigler, who filled in for Chandler, 11 points and four assists.

Tennessee shot 34.9% from the field and 24.1% from distance. On the flip side, Alabama finished 43.3% from the field and 22.6% from deep.

The Crimson Tide’s Noah Gurley filled up the stat sheet with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly tallied 18 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jaden Shackelford chipped in 12 points and four rebounds.

NEXT UP: The Vols return home for their second SEC game. Tennessee hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday at 7 p.m.