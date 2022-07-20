KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee junior running back Jabari Small was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

The Doak Walker Award is given to the nation’s premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.

Small is expected to be the go-to man at the running back position. During his sophomore campaign, the Memphis native rushed 141 times for 796 yards and nine touchdowns.

He posted three 100-yard games last year, against Bowling Green, Vanderbilt and Purdue.

Small played at his peak in the final game of the season. The running back burst for a career-high 180 yards in the Music City Bowl. That performance tied Travis Henry (2001 Cotton Bowl) for the second-highest rushing output in a bowl game in program history.