KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A source tells WATE that former Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

George Jr. spent two seasons at Trinity Valley where he redshirted his first year and totaled 27 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games in his second season. The Louisiana native then transferred to Tennessee where he spent four seasons suiting up for the Vols.

The corner saw the most action in 2019 when he played in 13 games and recorded 19 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, and an interception. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound defensive back increased his production the following year totaling 25 tackles and forced a fumble.

The defensive back then elected for a super-senior season and had his best game in Tennessee’s win over Mizzou, tallying his first career tackle for loss and a season-high five tackles.