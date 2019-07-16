Spotlight shines on Vols in Day 2 of SEC Media Days

Jeremy Pruitt has something brewing on Rocky Top and it starts with continuity, especially on offense. Tennessee returns QB Jarrett Guarantano on top of its top three running backs, top five receivers, starting tight end and seven of the eight offensive linemen who started a game last year.

Most of the major changes for the Vols this offseason were on the coaching staff. Tee Martin is back at Tennessee while Pruitt hired two new coordinators in Jim Chaney and Derrick Ansley.

Chaney takes over as offensive coordinator after spending three seasons at Georgia. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had nothing but good things to say about him during his SEC Media Days press conference.

“Jim will do a tremendous job. He’ll do a great job with the quarterback. He understands offensive football. He’s very creative. He can do a lot of things and he’s a talented coach,” Smart said. “He did a tremendous job for us in the time that he spent for us so we wish him all the luck in the world except for one game.”

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is joined by QB Jarrett Guarantano and linebackers Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

The Vols will take on Georgia in Knoxville on Saturday, October 5.