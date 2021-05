HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — After a 9-3 victory over South Carolina, Alabama has advanced to face Tennessee in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Vols took care of the Tide winning the series that was played in Tuscaloosa from April 2-4.

Tennessee lost the first game to Bama 7-4, then won 8-4 in extra innings, and won the rubber game 9-8.

The game will be aired on the SEC Network.