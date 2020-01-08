Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

Star lineman Cade Mays reportedly transferring from Georgia to Tennessee

Orange & White Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays, right, blocks an unidentified player during the team’s first scheduled NCAA college football practice Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays expected is leaving Georgia and is expected to transfer to Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Mays, a five-star prospect who went to Knoxville’s Catholic HIgh School, was an 11-game starter last season for Georgia.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. It is unclear whether he will have to sit out a year before he can play for the Vols.

He is the older brother of four-star 2020 offensive lineman Cooper Mays, who began classes at the University of Tennessee this week as one of its four early enrollees.

Their father, Kevin, was an All-SEC offensive lineman and team captain at Tennessee in the 1990s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter