Star lineman Cade Mays reportedly transferring from Georgia to Tennessee

FILE – Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays, right, blocks an unidentified player during the team’s first scheduled NCAA college football practice Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays expected is leaving Georgia and is expected to transfer to Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

Mays, a five-star prospect who went to Knoxville’s Catholic HIgh School, was an 11-game starter last season for Georgia.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. It is unclear whether he will have to sit out a year before he can play for the Vols.

He is the older brother of four-star 2020 offensive lineman Cooper Mays, who began classes at the University of Tennessee this week as one of its four early enrollees.

Their father, Kevin, was an All-SEC offensive lineman and team captain at Tennessee in the 1990s.