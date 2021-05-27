Start times for first 3 Vols football games announced

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Offensive lineman Parker Ball #65 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a primetime start to the season the Vols will be putting in some early afternoon work on the gridiron.

The Southeastern Conference released the schedule for the first three weeks of the 2021 season on Thursday.

Tennessee previously announced it was moving the season opener against Bowling Green to Thursday night. The Vols will be the first SEC team to play during the 2021 season.

Week 2 will see the Vols take on Pittsburgh at noon Sept. 11 on ESPN.

The Sept. 18 contest against in-state foe Tennessee Tech will also be at noon. The game will be on ESPN+/SEC Network+, both are digital only platforms. The conference said no more than one non-conference game per school will be shown digitally on ESPN+.

The SEC on CBS broadcasts will begin Sept. 18 as well when Alabama visits Florida. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.

CBS has also chosen the dates for its doubleheader games, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. Opponents have not been announced.

CBS will also carry the Georgia vs. Florida game on Oct. 30 in Jacksonville, Ole Miss at Mississippi State on Thanksgiving (7:30 p.m. Nov. 25) and Missouri at Arkansas on Nov. 26 (3:30 p.m.).

The SEC Championship will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 also on CBS.

Other conference games of note (all times are Eastern Time):

Sept. 4

Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta: Alabama vs. Miami, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte: Georgia vs. Clemson, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 8 p.m.

Sept. 6

Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta: Ole Miss vs. Louisville, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sept. 11

Florida at South Florida, ABC, noon

Texas at Arkansas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

N.C. State at Miss. State, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, SECN, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Ole Miss, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18