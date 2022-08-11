KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women’s sports teams will debut new “Summitt Blue” uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

Tennessee Athletics announced Thursday that their brand standards had recently been updated to rename the blue accent color historically associated with the Lady Vols “Summitt Blue.” Four teams will don Summitt Blue alternate uniforms as part of a collection dubbed the “Summitt Legacy” series this coming season.

The Tennessee soccer and volleyball teams will be the first to wear the new uniforms when they begin competition this fall. Both programs released videos on Thursday featuring the distinct light blue shade.

The Lady Vols emblem emblazoned on the front of the new “Summitt Blue’ volleyball uniforms. Photo: Tennessee Athletics/UTSports.com

Fifth-year senior middle blocker Danielle Mahaffey models the new “Summitt Blue” volleyball uniforms. Photo: Tennessee Athletics/ UTSports.com

Redshirt freshman middle blocker Klaudia Pawlik models the new “Summitt Blue” volleyball uniforms. Photo: Tennessee Athletics/ UTSports.com Tennessee volleyball players model the new “Summitt Blue” uniforms. Photos: Tennessee Athletics

Fifth-year senior defender Hannah Zaluski models the new Tennessee soccer ‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms. Photo: Tennessee Athletics/UTSports.com

Fifth-year senior defender Abbey Burdette models the new Tennessee soccer ‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms. Photo: Tennessee Athletics/ UTSports.com

Fifth-year forward Mackenzie George in the new “Summitt Blue” uniforms. Photo: Tennessee Athletics/ UTSports.com Tennessee soccer players model the new “Summitt Blue” uniforms. Photos: Tennessee Athletics

The Lady Vols basketball team will hit the court in the winter with a full Summitt Blue uniform, followed by the softball team in the spring. These uniforms have yet to be unveiled.

“Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics, along with the Lady Vols’ unique legacy of excellence are traditions we are proud to celebrate,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “As some of our teams recently saw their new Summitt Blue uniforms for the first time, they reacted with a joy and enthusiasm that I hope will extend to our fans and proud alumni.”

The Lady Vols’ blue accent color first appeared in 1968 when then-Lady Vols head coach Joan Cronan was unable to find a company that offered an orange uniform, instead opting for Columbia blue uniforms with orange lettering worn when the Lady Vols played at home.

The men’s basketball team has also previously worn blue. The team used a shade of blue as an accent color on its jerseys in the 1960s under the tenure of head coach Ray Mears.