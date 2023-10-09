KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols will face their toughest defense yet this Saturday as they host Texas A&M.

While Tennessee leads the nation in sacks per game (4.40), this week’s opponent, Texas A&M, sits right behind them (4.33). The Aggies do hold the top spot in tackles for loss (57), thanks to a six-sack performance against Alabama last weekend.

“They are good at stopping the run,” said Head Coach Josh Heupel. “They are good at getting after the quarterback, too. First of all, they have really good skill, and when I say that, I am talking about their big skill up front, too. They are physical, they are dynamic, they are thick, they play strong, they are multiple up front. They have created a bunch of negative yardage plays in the run game, and that has given them the ability to go get after the quarterback, (creating) second-and-long, third-and-long, too.”

So with all that said, how can Tennessee prevent Texas A&M from living in the backfield?

“You have to do a great job in communication,” said Heupel. “You have to win some one-one-ones when you are in a one-on-one. Your double teams have to be good enough to change the way the line of scrimmage looks, too. So, big test for us up front and across the board offensively.”

Heupel added that the Aggies are playing as good as any defense in the country.