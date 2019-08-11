Tennessee Vols: Pruitt looks for more consistency

Live Now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt hasn’t been seeing what he wants in fall camp: Consistency.

“To me, there’s been inconsistency on both sides of the ball,” said Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“And when things aren’t going the way we want them to go, we got to change that,” he told reporters Friday.

“We got to put on more stream. We got to learn to do that. That’s part of creating the character of the team or the character of a certain unit,” Pruitt said. “That starts with leadership which I think we have plenty off … They’ve got to exercise that a little bit.”

