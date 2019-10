Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough leaps over Tennessee’s defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, left, and linebacker Daniel Bituli, right, to score in the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee-Alabama game on Oct. 19 will be at 9 p.m. and televised on ESPN, it was announced Monday.

The game in Tuscaloosa is the only away game for Tennessee in October.