Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer on SEC plan for football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer released the following statement on the plans announced Thursday by the Southeastern Conference to play conference-only football games this fall.

Fulmer said:

“Today’s announcement by the Southeastern Conference provides important clarity as it relates to the 2020 football season. The league office is currently developing a revised schedule.

“A tremendous amount of thought and discussion went into making what we believe is a responsible decision on scheduling format, and it’s exciting to be making progress toward competition. Our student-athletes and coaches are working hard to prepare while prioritizing health and safety. There are still several logistical unknowns, but we appreciate Vol Nation being patient and sticking with us as we continue to work through these unique circumstances.

“Our next important reference point is a decision on capacity at Neyland Stadium. We plan to coordinate with state and local officials on gameday attendance, understanding that potential limitations could change from week to week once the season begins. This underscores the importance of the public practicing healthy habits statewide.

“We’ve been working through plans for several different capacity scenarios and ticket allocation strategies and aim to communicate specifics once details are finalized.

“Conversations remain ongoing at the NCAA and conference level regarding fall plans for Olympic sports.

LATEST SPORTS