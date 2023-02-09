KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee will induct new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame for the first time since 2019, the school announced Thursday.

Induction will resume in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. A 12-member class will be honored the weekend of April 14-15 to coincide with Tennessee football’s spring Orange & White game.

The 2023 class will consist of four Vol greats, six Lady Vol legends, former men’s track & field coach Chuck Rohe and transformative administrator Joan Cronan.

Cronan helped make Tennessee one of the nation’s leading women’s athletics programs during her nearly 30-year tenure as an administrator. She now serves the university in an advisory role as Women’s Athletic Director Emeritus.

Football player Ted Daffer is set to be inducted posthumously. The defensive lineman was a key contributor to Tennessee’s national championship defense under Gen. Robert Neyland in the early 1950’s.

2023 Hall of Fame Induction Class

Chris Burke, Baseball (1999-2001)

Ali Christoph, Soccer (2003-2006)

Joan Cronan, Administrator (1983-2012)

Ted Daffer, Football (1949-1951)

Tianna Madison Bartoletta, Women’s Track & Field (2004-2005)

Chelsea Pemberton, Rowing (2002-2005)

Carl Pickens, Football (1989-1991)

Violeta Retamoza, Women’s Golf (2002-2006)

Chuck Rohe, Men’s Track & Field (1963-1971)

DeeDee Trotter, Women’s Track & Field (2002-2004)

Caitlin Whoriskey, Women’s Tennis (2007-2010)

Chris Woodruff, Men’s Tennis (1992-1993)

The 10 former student-athletes in the Class of 2023 combined to account for eight national championships, 10 SEC titles, six Olympic medals, one world record and an Academic All-American.

“We haven’t welcomed a new class of hall of famers since 2019,” Director of Athletics Danny White said. “For that reason, we’ve selected a larger class to celebrate this spring. These individuals each earned a special place in the history of Tennessee Athletics and left remarkable legacies that continue to inspire those who have followed them.”