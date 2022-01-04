KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Department of Athletics will be holding a donation drive Wednesday to collect items for tornado disaster relief in Kentucky.

The drop-off site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the softball team’s Sherri Parker Lee Stadium and Regal Soccer Stadium in the campus River District off Neyland Drive.

Items being requested include garbage bags, shelf food, cleaning supplies, sanitizing wipes, diapers, formula, paper products (plates, cups, utensils, etc.), shoes, new socks, coats and toiletries.

Every item will be delivered to a staging warehouse in Benton, Kentucky. From there, the items will be distributed to families affected by recent tornadoes in the surrounding communities.