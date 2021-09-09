Tennessee Athletics offering free vaccines ahead of Vols-Pitt game Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Athletics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines on campus ahead of Saturday’s game between the Volunteers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.

In partnership with the UT Student Health Center and the Knox County Health Department, trained medical professionals will be administering doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Vol Village in Humanities Plaza from 9-11 a.m.

Members of the public age 12 and older are eligible to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday. For those receiving their first dose, resources to coordinate the required second dose also will be available. Walk-ups are welcomed, but preregistration is available here.

Signage and volunteers will direct attendees to room 51 in the Humanities and Social Sciences Building. Free Tennessee t-shirts and other gifts are available for individuals who receive the vaccine.

A ticket to the Tennessee-Pitt game is not required to receive the vaccine.

“Tennessee student-athletes, coaches and staff know how important it is to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Tennessee Team Physician Dr. Chris Klenck said. “It is the best way for us to stay healthy, protect each other and keep competing.

“We want to keep our Volunteer family safe as well. Every person who gets vaccinated not only protects themselves, but their family, friends and community. We can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and lessen the burden on our healthcare facilities by stepping up to get vaccinated. It is a team effort. We hope you will join our team by stopping by the Vol Village before the game to get your free vaccination.”

Visit the university’s vaccine web page for more information on UT’s vaccination efforts and other opportunities to receive the vaccine.