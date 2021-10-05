KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Volunteers baseball has released its 2022 schedule and it’s filled with 37 home games, 15 road games, and four neutral-site matchups. The Vols will have their hands full in the spring as they’re set to face 19 opponents who reached an NCAA Regional last season — along with three who reached the College World Series.
Fans will have plenty of opportunities to see their Vols in action as they’re slated with nine straight home games, the first of which against Georgia Southern on Feb. 18. A lot of excitement continues to surround the Vols on the diamond, especially after its historic 2021 season making it to the College World Series for the first time since 2005.
Key dates & series
- Feb. 18-20: Season opening series against Georgia Southern in Knoxville
- March 4-6: Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma in Houston, Texas
- March 18-20: SEC opening series against South Carolina in Knoxville
- April 1-3: Series against Vanderbilt in Nashville
- April 8-10: Series against Mizzou in Knoxville
- April 12: Game against Tennessee Tech at Smokies Stadium in Kodak
- April 15-17: Series against Alabama in Knoxville
- April 22-24: Series against Florida in Gainesville
- April 29-May 1: Series against Auburn in Knoxville
- May 13-15: Final home series against Georgia in Knoxville
- May 19-21: Final series of the season against reigning national champion Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.
- May 24-29: SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama
- June 2-5: NCAA Regional
- June 9-12: NCAA Super Regional
- June 16-27: College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska