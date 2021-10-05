KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Volunteers baseball has released its 2022 schedule and it’s filled with 37 home games, 15 road games, and four neutral-site matchups. The Vols will have their hands full in the spring as they’re set to face 19 opponents who reached an NCAA Regional last season — along with three who reached the College World Series.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to see their Vols in action as they’re slated with nine straight home games, the first of which against Georgia Southern on Feb. 18. A lot of excitement continues to surround the Vols on the diamond, especially after its historic 2021 season making it to the College World Series for the first time since 2005.

Key dates & series