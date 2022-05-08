KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The top-ranked Tennessee baseball team claimed its second straight SEC East division title Sunday afternoon.

The Vols (46-6, 20-4 SEC) clinched the SEC East Title after Georgia dropped its final game against Vanderbilt, 4-0. Tennessee holds a seven-game lead over the second-place Bulldogs with six conference games left in the regular season.

Behind Georgia in the SEC East are Vanderbilt, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri.

The Vols hold a four-game lead in the conference standings with Arkansas (36-12, 16-8 SEC) leading the SEC West.

Tennessee hosts Georgia in a three-game series beginning on May 12. The SEC Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 24 in Hoover, Alabama.