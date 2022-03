KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team is gearing up for it’s biggest test of the year so far with a road series against No. 1 ranked Ole Miss.

The Vols improved to 20-1 on the season with a win on Tuesday night over Butler at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee leads the nation in home runs (59), doubles (64) and ERA (1.93). The Vols are also tied for second in batting average (.341).