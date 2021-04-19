Tennessee baseball drops its first series of the season

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 17, 2021 – Pitcher Kirby Connell #35 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The highly anticipated, top-three showdown at Lindsey Nelson Stadium came to an end on Sunday.

Following an electric win over No. 2 Vanderbilt to even the series on Saturday, No. 3 Tennessee struggled to shut down the Commodore’s bats on Sunday–dropping its first series of the season.

The Vols got off to a hot start early, picking up where they left off Saturday evening, hitting back-to-back jacks in the first inning to take the lead. However, Vanderbilt always had an answer, and then some.

The Dores added five runs between the second and third innings, and ultimately stayed in the driver’s seat the rest of the game beating the Big Orange, 10-4. The Commodores tallied 12 hits and scored seven of their ten runs with two outs.

Tennessee’s four runs in the game were solo-blasts powered by Evan Russell, Max Furguson, Jackson Greer, and Jack Rucker, marking the second straight game that Tennessee hit four home runs and the first time on the season four different players knocked one out of the park.

Luc Lipcius accounted for Tennessee’s only other hit of the game with a single.

Blade Tidwell started on the bump for the Vols and logged a solid first two innings before wavering in the third and fourth, which lead to a pitching change. Tidwell (4-2) picks up the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk in his three innings pitched.

With the loss, Tennessee drops to 29-8 on the season and 10-5 in the conference at the halfway point of SEC play.

Up Next: The Vols host in-state foe Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night, with the first pitch set for 6:30 P.M.