KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time since March, 28th the Tennessee baseball team is not the unanimous No. 1 team in the country.

After dropping two of three on the road at Kentucky over the weekend, the Vols (42-6, 20-4 SEC) dropped to No. 2 in the Baseball America and the Collegiate Baseball polls, one spot behind Oregon State (38-9, 18-6 PAC 12). The Beavers won four games last week against rival Oregon (28-19, 13-11 PAC 12).

Tennessee remained at the top of the D1baseball.com, NCBWA and coaches polls and hold the top RPI ranking in college baseball.

The Vols have already wrapped up the SEC East Division Championship for the 2nd straight season. It’s the program’s first back to back conference titles since the 1994 and ’95 seasons.

Tennessee continues to lead college baseball in home runs with 110 and earned run average at 2.20.

NEXT UP: vs Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

The Vols host Georgia in the final home series of the regular season on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.