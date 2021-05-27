Tennessee baseball offense erupts to defeat Miss. State 12-2

The University of Tennessee’s Max Ferguson (2) during an NCAA baseball game against Indiana State on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Shawn Millsaps)

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team took out some frustrations at the plate Thursday to defeat No. 8 Mississippi State, 12-2.

Drew Gilbert doubled down the right field line to plate the final two runs with one out in the eighth inning for a run-rule win.

Liam Spence was 3 for 4 for Tennessee with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. The shortstop from Geelong, Australia, also had one walk.

Max Ferguson continued his hot play at the plate. He was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

In all the Vols scored 13 runs on 15 hits.

Chad Dallas, Tennessee’s normal Friday starter on the mound, pitched 6 and 2/3 innings striking out 1 and walking 1. He also gave up one run, an earned run, on 6 hits.

The run-rule victory keeps the No. 4 Vols in the hunt for an SEC Tournament title. They await the loser of Wednesday’s game between No. 13 Florida and Alabama.

Tennessee lost to Alabama after a tough call in the ninth inning on Wednesday. Jake Rucker grounded into double play and Ferguson was called out at second base for interference. The Tide went on to win 3-2 in 11 innings.