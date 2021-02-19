Tennessee baseball opens season on high note

The Tennessee baseball team started the season where they left off last year, in the win column.

Tennessee jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the season opener at Georgia Southern and held on for a 5-3 victory.

Chad Dallas picked up the win for the Vols. He went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out seven.

Jordan Beck led the way offensively finishing two for four at the plate with a homer and two RBI.

Beck got the scoring started in the top of the first inning with a two run triple. He added a solo homer in the 5th to give Tennessee a 5-0 lead.

The Vols and Georgia Southern will play game two of the series on Saturday, first pitch set for 2pm.

