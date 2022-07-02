Alabama infielder Zane Denton (44) during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alabama third baseman Zane Denton announced on his Instagram that he’s transferring to Tennessee.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native entered the transfer portal back in mid-June.

Denton started every game for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons. During the 2022 season, Denton hit .263 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.

Denton’s best year with Alabama came in 2021 when he earned All-SEC Defensive Team and Newcomer All-SEC Team honors.

Denton announced his decision with the caption “I’m coming home.”