KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft will begin this Sunday and several Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be selected after a record-setting season. Here are the players to watch as the selections get underway.

Drew Gilbert – Outfielder

Rated the No. 21 overall prospect in the draft class by Baseball America, Gilbert was one of the most prolific hitters on a Tennessee offense considered the best in the country. He was named a 1st Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association and was named the SEC Tournament MVP after batting .389 with seven hits and nine RBIs. His well-rounded skill set is widely expected to make him a first round pick.

ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel predicted Gilbert to be selected 17th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies while Mike Axisa with CBS Sports had him going 30th overall to the San Francisco Giants in his final mock draft.

Jordan Beck – Outfielder

Beck could be one of the first Volunteers selected after a career year in which he wowed scouts with his power at the plate. He hit a career-best 18 home runs in 2022 with 62 RBIs and a batting average of .298. The Alabama native tied for the team lead in runs scored with 70 and scored a run in 50 of his 65 games played in 2022. D1Baseball.com rated him the 5th best prospect from the SEC in this year’s draft.

McDaniel has Beck going to 18th overall to the Cincinnati Reds. The final CBS Sports mock draft has him going 26th overall to the Chicago White Sox.

Blade Tidwell- Pitcher

Despite a shoulder injury limiting his appearances in 2022, it was a largely successful sophomore campaign for the Loretto, Tennessee native. He was named to the NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team and gave up just 31 hits in 39 innings across 13 appearances. In 2021, he posted the second most wins by a freshman in Tennessee history with 10 and finished the season second on the team in strikeouts and innings pitched.

ESPN Insider Kiley McDaniel projected Tidwell to be selected 45th overall by the Washington Nationals in his final mock draft.

Ben Joyce – Pitcher

The flame-throwing Farragut native is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2022 class. The relief pitcher made headlines this year by throwing one of the fastest pitches in recorded baseball history. He was named a 3rd Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association in 2022. His opportunities to impress scouts have been limited by injuries and his role as a reliever, causing some analysts to rank him below other pitching prospects.

Draft predictions for Joyce have varied widely across major outlets, with CBS Sports calling him one of the polarizing prospects in the entire draft class. ESPN predicted Joyce to be selected 78th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Trey Lipscomb – Infielder

The senior third baseman from Maryland became the first Vol since 2009 to hit 20 or more home runs in a season in 2022 and hit for just the fourth cycle in program history. Lipscomb led Tennessee in hits (86), home runs (21) and total bases (172). Lipscomb was named to the 2022 All-SEC 1st Team and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American 1st Team. The NCBWA also named him the District 3 Player of the Year.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel forecasted Lipscomb to be selected 74th overall by the Seattle Mariners.