KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans can now purchase single-game tickets for the first 15 home games of the Tennessee baseball season.

The first 15 games of 37 home games feature matchups against nonconference opponents such as Iona, Rhode Island and James Madison. Tickets for SEC contests and the remaining midweek fixtures will go on sale March 1.

Tennessee will begin play Feb. 18 with a three-games series against Georgia Southern. A three-game set against South Carolina on March 18-20 will kick off SEC play.

Led by Coach of the Year winner Tony Vitello, Tennessee reached 50 wins in 2021 for the third time in program history and made their first trip to the College World Series in over a decade.

The Vols return 24 Letterwinners from 2021, including preseason All-American Evan Russell. Sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell and junior outfielder Jordan Beck were also named preseason All-Americans

Tennessee was ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Sports Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll.

The Big Orange also welcomed the nation’s No. 5 ranked signing class according to Baseball America and Perfect Game.