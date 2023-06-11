HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WATE) — Tennessee poured in six runs in the fourth inning to win 8-4 and force a winner takes all Game 3 on Monday.

After a 1-2-3 inning for the Vols, the Golden Eagles’ lead-off hitter Matthew Etzel got on base right away in the first, hitting a single off of Chase Dollander. With two runners on, Dollander’s back-to-back strikeouts put an end to the Southern Miss threat.

Zane Denton became Tennessee’s first baserunner of the game after a Southern Miss error in the second. Griffin Merritt followed up with a single to put runners on first and second. The Vols loaded the bases with two outs as Christian Scott was hit by a Tanner Hall pitch. Hall struck out Cal Stark to leave all three runners stranded.

Etzel started off the third with a triple to center field and then crossed home on a Dustin Dickerson single to give Southern Miss an early 1-0 lead. With runners on the corners, Christopher Sargent hit one off the scoreboard to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

The Vols responded with a six-spot in the fourth. Christian Moore started things off with a double and then scored on Griffin Merritt single. Blake Burke stepped up to the plate next. The birthday boy celebrated in a big way, blasting one 479 yards to give bring Tennessee within one. It was Burke’s first home run since Apr. 28 against Mississippi State. The Vols quickly loaded the bases with two outs courtesy of a Cal Stark walk, a Maui Ahuna single and Hunter Ensley being hit by a pitch. Jared Dickey cleared the bases with a line drive to center that was missed by the outfielder as Tennessee took its first lead of the weekend, 6-4.

With Griffin Merritt on first, Burke continued his strong game with a double to advance Merritt to third and have two runners in scoring position. They both ran home on a Southern Miss throwing error to the plate to extend the lead to 8-4.

After struggling early, Chase Dollander settled in and finished with eight innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Dollander gave up a walk in the ninth, and Chase Burns came in and shut it down with a strikeout and double play.

UP NEXT: The Vols will play Southern Mississippi one more time on Monday. The winner advances to the College World Series. The start time has yet to be announced.