KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first Vol to hear his name in this year’s MLB draft is right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander.

Dollander was picked ninth overall by the Colorado Rockies. He is the highest Tennessee player drafted in the Tony Vitello era.

The Georgia Southern transfer made an immediate impact upon his arrival on Rocky Top, finishing 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA last season. Dollander had an up-and-down year this past season and ended the 2023 campaign with a 7-6 record and 4.75 ERA.

The 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year is the fourth first-round pick under Vitello. He became the highest Vol pitcher selected in the draft since Steven Raines in 1971.

Both Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck were selected in the opening round last year when Tennessee had a program-record 10 players chosen.