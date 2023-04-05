KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns were named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.

The award is given to the top amateur baseball player each season from both college and high school levels. Dollander and Burns are two of 45 total athletes named to the midseason watch list.

This is the second straight season the pitchers have made an appearance on the midseason watch list.

Dollander has a 3.92 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched. Burns sits at a 4.97 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Since 2012, Tennessee has had eight Vols make this Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. The list of semifinalists for the award will be announced on May 22.