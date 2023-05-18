COLUMBIA, S.C. (WATE) — Vol baseball’s final series of the regular season against South Carolina will have to wait with Thursday’s opener postponed due to rain.

The Vols and Gamecocks will now play a doubleheader on Friday. Game 1 is expected to start at 3 p.m. with Game 2 beginning approximately one hour after the first game concludes.

Both games will be nine innings. The final game of the series will still be played on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Vols are looking to shake off their road woes. Tennessee is 2-11 in road games this season.