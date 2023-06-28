KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol baseball junior pitcher Andrew Lindsey was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America.

Lindsey becomes the second Vol to earn All-America honors this season joining freshman AJ Russell, who was named third-team by the NCBWA.

Lindsey finished the season with a 2.90 ERA in 71.1 innings pitched. The junior was initially in a bullpen role to start the season, but Tony Vitello moved him to the Friday night starter role midway through the year.

During his time starting, Lindsey tallied four quality starts including a 10-strikeout performance against his former team, Charlotte, in the Clemson Regional.

Lindsey becomes the 56th player in program history to earn All-American honors.